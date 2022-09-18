Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Lifted to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.22.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VET opened at $23.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $30.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.43.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.74. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 43.05%. The firm had revenue of $672.99 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0628 per share. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 4.77%.

Institutional Trading of Vermilion Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VET. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,154,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,119,000 after purchasing an additional 106,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $809,000. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.