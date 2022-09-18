VIDT Datalink Price Tops $0.29 on Top Exchanges (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 18th. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a market cap of $14.19 million and approximately $5.09 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink’s genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. The official website for VIDT Datalink is www.v-id.org. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

