Vigilare Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,092 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $4,619,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 9,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.0% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 249 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 21,859 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU opened at $333.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $313.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.76. The company has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.29. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. KGI Securities lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

