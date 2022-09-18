Vigilare Wealth Management Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Vigilare Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

IVV stock opened at $389.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $405.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.79. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

