Vigilare Wealth Management Invests $113,000 in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 165.6% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 939,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,867,000 after acquiring an additional 585,840 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 11.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 560,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 57,646 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 289.5% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 285,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 212,458 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 14.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 281,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 35,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 204,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE MYD opened at $10.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.56. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $15.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

