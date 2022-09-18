Vigilare Wealth Management Lowers Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Vigilare Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,928 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,260 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,144,760,000 after purchasing an additional 204,315 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,386,458,000 after purchasing an additional 757,743 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $947,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 2.0 %

ORCL opened at $68.83 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.82. The company has a market cap of $185.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,399,174 shares of company stock worth $164,289,224. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

