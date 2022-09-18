Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 80 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Vigilare Wealth Management cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,519,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,603,704,000 after buying an additional 457,262 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,043,033,000 after buying an additional 122,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,182,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,580,170,000 after buying an additional 347,468 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,687,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,922,569,000 after buying an additional 28,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,902,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,761,000 after buying an additional 1,504,353 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $206.28 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.83 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The firm has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a PE ratio of 52.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.11.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.00.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

