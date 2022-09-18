Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Short Interest Down 12.7% in August

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,500 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the August 15th total of 162,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 130,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 64,158 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 31,874 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 107,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE EDF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.25. 41,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,725. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $8.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

