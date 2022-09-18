Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,730 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. American National Bank lifted its position in Walmart by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 63,631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in Walmart by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,538 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 42,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $6,013,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 282,814,794 shares in the company, valued at $37,897,182,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart Price Performance

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

NYSE:WMT opened at $133.19 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $361.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

