Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 3,246 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.15% of Tractor Supply worth $32,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $190.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.17 and its 200 day moving average is $204.22. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.