Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $36.39 Million Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,544 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.19% of Fortive worth $36,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Fortive during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Fortive by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Fortive to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.64.
Fortive Price Performance
Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fortive Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 15.56%.
Fortive Company Profile
Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.
