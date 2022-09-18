Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $38.50 Million Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,431 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.27% of CarMax worth $38,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMX. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in CarMax by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,817 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at $147,235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,933,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,417,000 after purchasing an additional 917,939 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in CarMax by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,911,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,884,000 after purchasing an additional 816,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in CarMax by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,400,000 after purchasing an additional 805,438 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarMax Stock Down 0.3 %

KMX opened at $84.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.72. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.07 and a twelve month high of $155.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,847 over the last three months. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $146.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.56.

CarMax Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Recommended Stories

