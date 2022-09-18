Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,516 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 0.7% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $42,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $918,234,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $518,188,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $406,514,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,922,783,000 after buying an additional 1,001,022 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Price Performance

ACN opened at $272.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $172.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.99. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $261.77 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Accenture from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.