Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Makes New $45.34 Million Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 105,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,343,000. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 0.7% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 83.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $522,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $643,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 710.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after buying an additional 11,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $414.29 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $432.12. The firm has a market cap of $109.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.92.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

