Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Raises Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 754,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,984 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.11% of Kroger worth $35,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Kroger by 81.6% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KR. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

Kroger Stock Performance

KR stock opened at $47.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.63. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

