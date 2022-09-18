Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 15,398 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,398 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.16% of Ulta Beauty worth $31,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $29,000. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 100.0% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty
In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $418.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $397.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $451.30.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.