Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 2,110 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BMY. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.4 %

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,951 shares of company stock worth $14,911,456. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.52. 16,364,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,926,826. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $152.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.02. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

