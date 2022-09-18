Wedmont Private Capital Buys 507 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,824 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 77.1% in the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 72,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.59.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.06. 8,611,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,295,083. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $81.78 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $133.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.35.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

