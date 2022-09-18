Wedmont Private Capital Has $2.44 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 83.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $308.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,380,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,653. The firm has a market cap of $293.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $220.20 and a 12 month high of $335.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $316.13 and its 200 day moving average is $303.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.84, for a total transaction of $64,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,623,810 shares in the company, valued at $32,102,769,860.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 753,125 shares of company stock worth $242,744,201. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.44.

About Eli Lilly and



Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

