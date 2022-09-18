Wedmont Private Capital Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000.

NYSEARCA IWV traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $224.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,228. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $209.16 and a twelve month high of $280.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.88.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

