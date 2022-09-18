Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 724 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,058 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $3,107,220,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,168,493,000 after buying an additional 5,868,493 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after buying an additional 5,053,394 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $1,732,927,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 35,248.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after buying an additional 2,783,598 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $315.13. 3,650,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,224. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

