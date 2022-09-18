Wedmont Private Capital Sells 971 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wedmont Private Capital cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,875 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.31. The stock had a trading volume of 11,987,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,149,733. The stock has a market cap of $104.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.13 and a 200-day moving average of $81.42.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Fubon Bank upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

