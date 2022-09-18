Wedmont Private Capital Sells 99 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.5 %

Broadcom stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $502.50. 5,901,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,319. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $521.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $550.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $463.91 and a 12 month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.