Wedmont Private Capital Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Wedmont Private Capital lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

VPU stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.81. The company had a trading volume of 277,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,213. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $138.60 and a 1 year high of $169.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.27.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.