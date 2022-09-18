Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,032 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 503,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,907,000 after purchasing an additional 54,895 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,937,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,014,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 161,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after buying an additional 16,075 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPAB opened at $25.62 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.76.

