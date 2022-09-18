Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Has $15.29 Million Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,418 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up 10.3% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. owned 0.29% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $15,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,779,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,041,000 after buying an additional 298,068 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after buying an additional 594,694 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,759,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,112,000 after buying an additional 266,975 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,457,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,347,000 after buying an additional 31,411 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,268,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,082,000 after buying an additional 151,658 shares during the period.

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $48.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.58. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $47.92 and a 52-week high of $50.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd.

