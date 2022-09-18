Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.2% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146,789 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,180,000 after acquiring an additional 847,727 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 844,918 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $289.32 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $307.51 and a 200-day moving average of $313.74.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

