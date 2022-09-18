West Oak Capital LLC Buys 12,020 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,170 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RK Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 150,994 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,246 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 19,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,526 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,311 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 36,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $163,559.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,178.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $556,197.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,746,511.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 36,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $163,559.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,178.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,802,405 shares of company stock valued at $58,887,377. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of BEN stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.15. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $38.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 34.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

