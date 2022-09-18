West Oak Capital LLC Cuts Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

West Oak Capital LLC lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 1.2% of West Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,258,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,929 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,445,110,000 after acquiring an additional 668,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amgen by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,504,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,376,579,000 after acquiring an additional 357,413 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after acquiring an additional 94,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Amgen by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,660,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,273,380,000 after acquiring an additional 453,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amgen Trading Up 1.5 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.13.

AMGN opened at $231.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.94 and its 200-day moving average is $243.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.