West Oak Capital LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

West Oak Capital LLC decreased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Novartis by 10.9% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Novartis by 13.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 6.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in Novartis by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in Novartis by 1.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS opened at $80.65 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.09 and a 52-week high of $94.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.89 and its 200-day moving average is $85.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $178.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

