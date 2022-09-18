West Oak Capital LLC Has $178,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

West Oak Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 27,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $43.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $166.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.97.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.