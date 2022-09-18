West Oak Capital LLC Has $2.35 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

West Oak Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises 1.2% of West Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 42,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 7,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

Shares of USB opened at $45.87 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.99 and a 200-day moving average of $49.64.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

