West Oak Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

West Oak Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 404.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 76.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

NYSE EMR opened at $78.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $100.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

