West Oak Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

West Oak Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 282,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after buying an additional 138,040 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 108.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 156.5% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.3% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 572,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,129,000 after purchasing an additional 286,820 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.18. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $55.46.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

