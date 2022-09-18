West Oak Capital LLC Sells 515 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

West Oak Capital LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MA stock opened at $315.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $339.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.11. The company has a market cap of $304.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

