West Oak Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

West Oak Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506 in the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STZ. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.88.

STZ stock opened at $239.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.81 and a 200 day moving average of $240.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.59 and a 1 year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.34%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

