WhaleRoom (WHL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $14,146.00

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last week, WhaleRoom has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar. WhaleRoom has a total market cap of $2.08 million and $14,146.00 worth of WhaleRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhaleRoom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WhaleRoom alerts:

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 4,322% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WhaleRoom

WHL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. WhaleRoom’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. WhaleRoom’s official Twitter account is @WhaleCoinOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WhaleRoom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whalecoin is a decentralized social network that supports several types of roles and notably the “Whale” role which is given to any user who holds at least 1,000 tokens. Whales have the power to send upvotes to other users. The Whalecoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. The Whalecoin blockchain will pay users a portion of the mined block reward based on how many upvotes a user receives from the Whales. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhaleRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhaleRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhaleRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

