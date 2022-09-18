WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Shares Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 341,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 33,278 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in WhiteHorse Finance were worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WHF. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 23,223 shares during the period. Capital Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $349,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 41.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 13,062 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 4.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHF opened at $13.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $321.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.28. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $16.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.93%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WHF shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

