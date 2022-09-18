Wings (WINGS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.00

Wings (WINGS) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Wings coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Wings has a total market cap of $381,511.24 and $6.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wings has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wings alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,852.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004917 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00057727 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 99.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010255 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005548 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00064871 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00077003 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings (CRYPTO:WINGS) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The official website for Wings is wings.ai. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO.

Buying and Selling Wings

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. Telegram | Reddit | Wiki Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.