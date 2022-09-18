Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,129.17.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WZZZY. HSBC lowered shares of Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,700 ($44.71) to GBX 3,500 ($42.29) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,925 ($35.34) in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,600 ($31.42) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Wizz Air Stock Performance

Wizz Air stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84. Wizz Air has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

