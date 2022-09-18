Woodstock Corp Sells 31,884 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Woodstock Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,067 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 31,884 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,044,000. MKT Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $734,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Intel by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,029,167,000 after buying an additional 3,405,750 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $29.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $28.42 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.93.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, September 12th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.96.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

