Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WDAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Workday from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $242.97.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $152.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of -195.24 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.43. Workday has a 12 month low of $134.10 and a 12 month high of $307.81.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $294,568.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,894 shares in the company, valued at $18,681,470.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $271,717.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,454 shares in the company, valued at $11,003,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $294,568.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,894 shares in the company, valued at $18,681,470.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,022 shares of company stock worth $2,080,397. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Workday by 241.4% during the first quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 23,937 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 5.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

