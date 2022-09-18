World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the August 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 498,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 18.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 29.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in World Fuel Services in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 23.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INT traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,016,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,367. World Fuel Services has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30.

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 4.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that World Fuel Services will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.53%.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

