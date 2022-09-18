X-CASH (XCASH) Trading Up 12.9% Over Last 7 Days

X-CASH (XCASH) traded up 32.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, X-CASH has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $1,491.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,712.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00023611 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00161418 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00285673 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.85 or 0.00744945 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.98 or 0.00588362 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00255504 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy X hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling X-CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

