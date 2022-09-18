Xion Finance Achieves Market Cap of $66,610.58 (XGT)

Xion Finance (XGT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Xion Finance has a total market capitalization of $66,610.58 and $820.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xion Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00112140 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.26 or 0.00837309 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Xion Finance Coin Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global. The official website for Xion Finance is xion.finance.

Xion Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xion Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xion Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

