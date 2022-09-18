Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Director Sells $359,040.00 in Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) Director Laurence Zuriff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $359,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 875,286 shares in the company, valued at $52,377,114.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Laurence Zuriff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Xometry alerts:

On Tuesday, September 13th, Laurence Zuriff sold 7,000 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $413,420.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Laurence Zuriff sold 6,000 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $281,520.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Laurence Zuriff sold 7,000 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $315,140.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Laurence Zuriff sold 7,000 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $232,120.00.

Xometry Stock Performance

XMTR stock opened at $56.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 0.04. Xometry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $67.47.

Institutional Trading of Xometry

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $95.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.90 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 15.95% and a negative net margin of 24.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XMTR. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 162,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 83,079 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 1,212.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 54,273 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,887,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,742,000 after purchasing an additional 753,701 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XMTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. CL King lifted their target price on Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Xometry from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Xometry from $44.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Xometry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.