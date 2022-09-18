XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Stake Increased by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,918 shares during the period. XPeng accounts for 4.0% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $7,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of XPeng by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,756,000 after purchasing an additional 619,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of XPeng by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,912,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,193,000 after purchasing an additional 471,143 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of XPeng by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,724,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495,477 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its position in shares of XPeng by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 9,582,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,375,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of XPeng by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,601,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.60 to $36.30 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.30 price target on shares of XPeng in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on XPeng from $51.59 to $27.87 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Macquarie lowered XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered XPeng from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.92.

NYSE XPEV traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $14.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,605,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,727,640. XPeng Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $56.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 3.23.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.61) by $2.14. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. Research analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

