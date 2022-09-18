Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Trading Down 14.9% Over Last Week

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 18th. In the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0586 or 0.00000293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $217,346.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $504.96 or 0.02528581 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00113543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.41 or 0.00828303 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s launch date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi. The official website for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol is yop.finance.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way.”

