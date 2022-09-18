Zano Price Down 9.8% This Week (ZANO)

Zano (ZANO) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Zano has a total market capitalization of $4.95 million and $54,034.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00002225 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zano has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zano alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00262020 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00128641 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00045859 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001529 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000474 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Zano

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2019. Zano’s total supply is 13,375,704 coins and its circulating supply is 11,346,204 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zano is zano.org. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zano

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions.Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.