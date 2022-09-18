Zcash (ZEC) Price Hits $55.49

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last week, Zcash has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $55.49 or 0.00281475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a market cap of $848.56 million and approximately $35.57 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00113480 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00072177 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,293,050 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

